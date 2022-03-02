It's Tiger Shroff's birthday today. And his rumoured girlfriend has the sweetest wish for him, she has called him the 'most beautiful soul'. Disha took to her Instagram handle and posted a boomerang video and penned a heartfelt and the sweetest note for him. The Ek Villain Returns actress put up a close-up video of Tiger who initially seems to ignore her but breaks into a smile. Disha Patani captioned the post saying, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff." Check out Disha Patani's birthday wish for Tiger Shroff here: Also Read - Tiger Shroff Birthday: Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more; upcoming films of the action star that will set box office on fire

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was all hearts for Disha's wish for her baby. Ever since Tiger and Disha met, the two hit it off instantly. They have featured in movies, music videos and TVCs together and their chemistry, be it on-screen or off-it, have always been appreciated by their fans. In fact, Tiger's family, sister Krishna Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and father Jackie Shroff are very supportive of their bond. Tiger and Disha often hang out together, go on vacations together which has led to the rumours of them dating spread like crazy. However, Tiger and Disha have maintained 'just friends' stance throughout. Also Read - Salman Khan performs with Disha Patani at Da-Bangg Tour; netizens troll him, 'Bhai baap lag raha hai Disha ka'

Krishna Shroff had once opened up on their bond saying that they both are in a happy space without labelling their relationship. She said that whenever they all hangout together, they are always laughing. Krishna said that she was very happy to see that her brother has some one, a friend, bestfriend or whatever they want to call their relationship. "It's cool to see them happy. Because in his industry that’s very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy – they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it’s great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."