Tiger Shroff CONGRATULATES Vijay as Thalapathy leads ahead in Tamil Nadu Assembly poll results: 'More power to you'

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results: Vijay gets support from Tiger Shroff and Tamil film stars on results day, while Trisha's Tirumala visit grabs attention online.

Fans, party employees, and members of the film industry have been supporting actor-turned-politician Vijay as the Tamil Nadu Assembly election count proceeds on Monday (May 4). Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff also offered his support with a congratulatory note amid the political fervour surrounding Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tiger Shroff congratulates Vijay

Tiger lauded Vijay on X (previously known as Twitter) and appreciated the increasing trust that people have placed in the actor-politician since his political debut.

“Congratulations to Vijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter,” Tiger wrote.

Congratulations to @actorvijay ??

The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!?? — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026

Vijay's admirers quickly filled the comments section of the post, expressing gratitude to Tiger for supporting the Tamil actor during such a critical time.

Vijay is making his first significant political appearance since starting TVK with this election.

Tamil stars show support for Vijay amid election results

In addition to Tiger, a number of prominent figures in the Tamil cinema industry have publicly or covertly endorsed Vijay. Before the counting, his father, director S. A. Chandrasekhar, went to the Thiruthani Murugan Temple.

Sibi Sathyaraj, Jai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sriman are among the actors who have posted on social media that either directly or indirectly endorse Vijay.

Trisha’s temple visit sparks buzz amid poll results

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan made news on Monday for spending her 43rd birthday at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Her visit coincided with election results day and generated internet debate, particularly given her long-standing affiliation and close friendship with Vijay. The pair, who have co-starred in multiple popular films, have been often connected on social media in recent months.

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