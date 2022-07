A couple of days ago, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up. Their fans were quite sad to hear the reports. The couple never openly spoke about their relationship, and always maintained that they are just good friends. Well, the reason behind their breakup was not known, but now, a report suggests that the reason behind the couple parting ways is marriage. The Ek Villain Returns actress wanted to get married and the Screw Dheela wasn’t keen about it. Also Read - Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeepa reveals a secret about Salman Khan; addresses Twitter war with Ajay Devgn [Watch Exclusive Video]

Tiger and Disha's breakup reports have been trending in entertainment news. A friend of Tiger and Disha told E-Times that the former couple almost lived together after Tiger started staying separately. Disha had started feeling that they should tie the knot but Tiger would always reply 'not now'.

"She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now," the friend added.

While there are reports of them breaking up, a few days ago, in a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Disha chose Tiger over other actors. The actress was asked if Tiger, , and compete in Mr. Universe 2022 who would be the winner. Disha quickly took Tiger’s name and stated, “For me personally he is the best looking.”

So, the reports suggest that they have broken up, but Disha surely hinted that she is still in a relationship with Tiger. Well, only the couple can reveal whether they have actually broken up or these are just rumours.

Meanwhile, Disha starrer Ek Villain Returns has hit the big screens today. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, the actress has Project K, Yodha, and KTina lined up. Tiger will be seen in Ganapath and Screw Dheela.