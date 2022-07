Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff and have parted ways by ending their 6 years of dating. While the two have never accepted or denied their relationship in public, their frequent outings together, be it dinner dates or holiday in Maldives, Tiger and Disha gave subtle hints of their brewing romance. But if the latest report is to be believed, Disha was apparently in a one-sided relationship with Tiger who never committed to her wholeheartedly. Also Read - Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff breakup: Here's what the Ek Villain Returns actress has to say about the Screw Dheela star

"The two have been friends for long but Tiger is too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. He was clear from the beginning about it. Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but that wasn’t happening. One-sided relationships are emotionally draining and that led to an obvious tension between the two. One found the other controlling. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other. They have parted ways and moved on for good. This is best for the both of them,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read - Ek Villian Returns: Here's how much Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and more charged for the film

Tiger and Disha have been in denial with their relationship. However, the two had been painting the town red with their whirlwind romance since their music video Befikra. During promotions, Tiger had suggested that Disha is his dream girlfriend. " ! (I wish) She is a very beautiful girl, she's too good for me. In another interview, he had said, Well, we tried our best - but I don't think that I am the kind of guy anyone would fall for. I am so married to my work," he had said.

When Disha denied dating rumours, she couldn't stop gushing about the Shroff family. "Tiger and I have a platonic relationship. It is social media that creates news about us. Whenever we visit a restaurant or watch a film together, they put up such news. I have no friends in Bollywood, except the Shroffs. The entire family is very helpful, Tiger is no exception. I am happy to have them as my friends," she had said.

In an interview, had unknowingly made Tiger and Disha's relationship official saying that he has no idea what they decided for their future. However, Jaggu dada was sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused on his work.