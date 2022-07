Tiger Shroff is known for his out-an-out action films, which has accumulated him a strong fan-following in the 8 years that he has spent in the film industry since debuting with Heropanti back in 2014. However, as much as Tiger Shroff is loved and has amassed fans for his action movies, there has also been chatter for the star to try his hand at something slightly different, which, to be fair, he did attempt with A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, though not to desired results. Well, after wrapping his next, Ganapath, another keenly awaited action film, Tiger moves on to Director Shashank Khaitan's film, which promises to again be slightly different for the actor.

