Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is one gen-Z actor who's always grabbing attention even without trying to, such is his rabid fan-following and standing in the Hindi film industry after a handful of huge hits at the box office. So, even though Tiger is seldom involved in controversies and multiple linkups, it's often his movie news that's making headlines. Unfortunately, being in demand means that not all of these Tiger Shroff news turns out to be true, like this recent Tiger Shroff update for instance, where it was reported that the actor is teaming with Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti on the latter's next film. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to reunite with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for a sci-fi venture? Here's what we know

Tiger Shroff and Mission Mangal's Jagan Shakti not collaborating

Several entertainment news media outlets reported earlier today, 26th October, that Tiger Shroff and Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti would be teaming up for the latter's next film, which would be his third venture after his sophomore outing, the official Bollywood remake of Malayalam smash hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum by the same title. As it turns out, all these reports couldn't be further from the truth as a source close to the actor apprised Pinkvilla that nothing of the sort is happening. Well, all those wagging tongue and clucking keyboards can now be put the rest, right? Also Read - Mission Mangal: Jagan Shakti credits his medical recovery to Akshay Kumar; says 'He is the one who brought me back'

Tiger Shroff shows off his singing skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff upcoming movies

As of now, Tiger Shroff has three confirmed movies in his kitty, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the Rambo remake, out of which, the former will be the first movie to release, followed by the second, which also stars Akshay Kumar as a parallel lead. There's no word yet on the progress of the Rambo remake since being announced, but there's also been no talk of it being scrapped. Also Read - Akshay Kumar helps out Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti, by paying his medical bills