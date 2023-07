Anime is very popular in India. Not just the masses, popular Bollywood celebs, social media influencers and YouTubers are also big fans of Anime. It is a style of Japanese film and television animation. The visual appeal of Anime is very strong and aesthetically pleasing and hence, everyone would in their hearts wish to get an anime version of themselves. And if you are an Anime fan, there's no way you would not want to check out your Anime character. Well, it is possible now and it's all thanks to Snapchat. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend Baby screening together, actress gets emotional

Snapchat introduces Anime lens

Snap introduces a generative AI Lens called 'Anime' powered by machine learning that allows Snapchatters to create stylized images of themselves as an anime character. Isn't that wonderful? The Lens will prompt you to take a selfie by tapping the 'Tap the Screen' button. You just have to tap the screen and stay very still so the Snapchat Camera can work its magic. In less than a minute, generative AI will serve you an 'Anime' version of yourself unique to your appearance and your immediate surroundings. And wait for the best part. The Anime fan in you can take as many photos as you like. The Lens will never deliver the same result twice. Share a Snap of the finished product or record a video of your transformation to be shared directly with friends or on Spotlight.

Generative AI powered Lenses join the suite of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, our AI-powered chatbot. The Anime Lens is available globally for Snapchatters on iOS and Android and can be found in Snapchat's Lens Carousel, by searching 'Anime' in Lens Explorer, or by scanning the Snapcode.

Bollywood celebs inspired Anime characters

In India, there are so many Indian celebs who are Anime fans such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Rashmika Mandanna and more. In fact, Tiger Shroff recently joined the Crunchyroll family to spread Anime in India even more. Tiger is a Youth icon and hence, he has joined hands to strengthen Anime culture in the country. Even Rashmika Mandanna is an Anime fan and her favourites include Naruto, Sakura, Bleach to name a few. Disha loves Naruto, Dragonball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan to name a few.

Check out the pics of Tiger, Rashmika, Disha and Raftaar's Anime versions here:

When are you getting your anime versions on Snapchat?