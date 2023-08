One of the most popular actors in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is one eligible bachelor. The actor was rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani for a long time, but the duo reportedly split up last year. The breakup was amicable and the duo are still good friends. Tiger seems to have found love again and is rumoured to be dating Deesha Dhanuka. Recently, Tiger was asked about his relationship status, to which the actor gave a cheeky response and added fuel to the fire.

Tiger Shroff Reveals His Relationship Status

Though Tiger did not confirm his relationship status, rumours have been doing the rounds that he is dating Deesha Dhanuka, who works in a production house in Mumbai. Recently, the actor was asked about his relationship status during a show. The actor did not give any straight answers and said, "I am married to my work."

Is Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka?

Earlier this month, it was reported that he had found love in Deesha Dhanuka. The duo have been dating for around a year-and-a-half. “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship,” a source told Bombay Times.

The report also added that Tiger was approached by the publication to get a response, to which he replied over text and wrote, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years.”

Tiger Shroff On Relationship With Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were first rumoured to be dating back in 2017. The duo also shot for a music video Befikra and bonded over the sets of the shoot. Tiger and Disha went on to star in the 2018-film Baaghi 2. While the duo never publicly accepted their relationship status, Tiger reacted to his equation with Disha in an episode of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan.

“Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today,” the actor said on the show.