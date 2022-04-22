Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Director Ahmed Khan, producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and music director A.R. Rahman and the rest of the cast and crew are currently gearing up for their grand Eid release, Heropanti 2. Other than that, Tiger Shroff currently boasts an enviable lineup of movies, including Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the latter being the first time he'll share screen space with fellow martial artist and superstar Akshay Kumar. Incidentally, both these films are being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and son Jackky Bhagnani's long-standing production house, Pooja Entertainment. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nani reviews Jersey, Allu Arjun can't stop praising KGF 2, Ajay Devgn on South vs Bollywood debate and more

Well, now another movie, supposedly being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and son Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, has again being offered to Tiger Shroff, and word is that he's on board. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the father-son producer due have apparently roped in Tiger for their third film together, with the new one, too, also said to be a remake of a popular 90s movie. What's more, if our source is right, then the star has been offered substantially larger sum that his standard fee for this new project, and that's long before the first Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release dates have even drawn close, leave alone waiting to see how the films fare.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff opened up about clashing with and Runway 34 at the box office during Eid, where he said, "I can't compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan-like appreciation for them to be spoken about in the same breath. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see Runway 34 on Eid and our film on Basi Eid or vice versa. Runway 34 is looking fantastic and even I'm looking forward to seeing it as I'm looking forward to watching Heropanti 2 on the big screen."

Written by , Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, , Zakir Hussain and veteran actress . On the other hand, Runway 34 co-stars , Angira Dhar, and with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.