Tiger Shroff signs third film with Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani after Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; paid way more than standard fee – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Tiger Shroff has apparently been roped in for this third film with Pooja Entertainment, said to be another remake of a superhit 90s film, for which he's likely to take home a substantially larger sum that his standard fee