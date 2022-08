Like many stars, Tiger Shroff too has suffered career setback in the pandemic. His last film, Heropanti 2 was a complete disaster. The movie was rejected by both critics and masses. Tiger Shroff had hiked his fee prior to the pandemic after the success of WAR and other movies. As per Bollywood Hungama, he signed Ganapath charging Rs 35 crores and for a whopping Rs 45 crores. His movie with Screw Dheela also had Rs 35 crores as his fee. Well, it is certainly a high amount but then Tiger Shroff was seen as a bankable star with fans loving his action scenes and dance skills.

Bollywood Hungama has reported that producers have asked Tiger Shroff to cut down his fee by 50 per cent and charge somewhere in the range of Rs 17 to 20 crores per movie. As we know, Bollywood is dealing with a recession. Plus, there is the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media, which is negatively harming movies. The portal reported that producers felt it was senseless to pay such a high fee to Tiger Shroff. It seems he has understood and decided to reduce his fee to Rs 25 crores. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that even and have reduced their fees. Tiger Shroff is supporting producers Jackky and for the movie. The trade source was quoted as saying, "The process of him signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding."

The source said that other makers are also negotiating fees with Tiger Shroff. He normally charges Rs 17 to 22 crores. He said that he just needs one hit to bounce back in the industry. He was quoted as saying, "One hit and Tiger will roar again. It's just a matter of time before the industry realizes that ' '." He said that things will be back to normal as films start working. Everyone in Bollywood is facing a recession and low period.