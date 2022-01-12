Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. His chiselled body always grabs everyone’s attention, and he loves to flaunt it on social media. The actor keeps on sharing many pictures and videos on Instagram in which we get to see his amazing body. Recently, Tiger posted a picture in which he is shirtless and he is seen sporting yellow shorts along with a cool pair of sunglasses and a beachy hat. The actor captioned the post as, “Borrowed the hat felt cute might delete later.” Also Read - Ananya Panday is in 'love' with this special gift by Gauri Khan [PIC INSIDE]

Tiger’s post has grabbed the attention of many Bollywood celebs including ’s daughter, . She liked this post shared by Tiger. Ahmed Khan’s wife, Shaira commented on the post, “Don’t delete ,it’s really cute.” Warda Nadiadwala also wrote, “No pls don’t delete tigzzz its too cool.” Also Read - Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora: 10 Bollywood actresses with the fittest butts

The actor and his alleged girlfriend, , ringed in 2022 in Maldives and it looks like this picture is from their vacation. Even Disha has shared many hot bikini pictures on her Instagram. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa to enter Bollywood after 2023? This is what the stars foretell - EXCLUSIVE

Talking about Tiger’s movies, the actor will be seen in films like Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Baaghi 4. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Tara Sutaria and is slated to release during Eid weekend this year, and Ganapath – Part 1, which also stars , will hit the big screens in December 2022.

A few days ago, Tiger had shared a picture from the sets of Heropanti 2, and he had captioned it as, “Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2.”

Meanwhile, reportedly, Suhana Khan will be making her acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies which will be directed by . However, there’s no official announcement about it.