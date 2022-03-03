It is no secret that Tiger Shroff is a huge fan of EXO singer-dancer and one of K-Pop's biggest idols, KAI. He is one of the followers of K-Pop in India amongst Indian celebrities. His recent song Poori Gal Baat with Mouni Roy is trending on YouTube. It is quite a groovy number and the moves are killer. But fans of K-Pop have found it very similar to KAI's Peaches, which came out a couple of months back. In fact, some said that the choreography is a lot like Mmmh, which is one of KAI's sexiest songs. EXO's KAI whose real name is Kim Jong-in is hailed as the idol of idols in India. His fan following all over the world is huge. Also Read - Birthday Special: Tiger Shroff turns 32, Know what made him change his name from Hemant Shroff to Tiger Shroff - Watch

We get it you're a Kai stan but copying his work without giving credits isn't justifiable. This is horrible ???!!

You be stanning him only to copy him?? Do it right ,give him credits ...@iTIGERSHROFF#copied #TigerShroff #Indianexols #KAI_Peaches #exols pic.twitter.com/YZAjMFGeXY — 아난야 ? 태용 (@_jih_yo) March 3, 2022

This is so wrong ‼️@iTIGERSHROFF not acceptable ? DUDE WHY HAD YOU PLAGIARISE @weareoneEXO Kai's song PEACHES?! I really loved how he danced on his songs but now THIS! Give credits or have you song deleted and keep it to yourself! #kai #kpop #peaches #TigerShroff #copycat pic.twitter.com/ubcOaO8Kw0 — Yukti Chhippi (@y_tkv_) March 2, 2022

Tiger make a song which is sound like peaches and mmmh both mixed! Whatever he done but it’s really amazing combination of both music video of kai...If kai doesn’t care (copy) then we also shouldn’t care about tiger recreation. Just saying...#exo @weareoneEXO #kai #TigerShroff — Rashada ? (@RashadaMmmh) March 1, 2022

This is completely wrong

You can't openly take this

Last part is fully from Peaches by EXO KAI#TigerShroff don't copy us — Nabi (@do_butterflies) February 21, 2022

Tiger Shroff had also congratulated KAI on the release of Peaches. The music video is directed by the Nigam Brothers who also shot Shona Shona featuring Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla. That song's setting was also apparently similar to some K-Pop number. Fans from India and Korea have called out Tiger Shroff for the same. Take a look at the reactions....

In case, you are not a fan of KAI, then let us tell you that his dance moves are known to be the best in K-Pop. He is a very sexy performer. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Birthday: Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more; upcoming films of the action star that will set box office on fire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even Indian fans of EXO on YouTube are requesting Tiger Shroff to give some credit to KAI. One fan wrote, "I always loved how Tiger always mentioned KAI and admired him. Until this day. The tune the choreography doesn't seem inspired but totally copied. My exol heart is broken . Dude atleast give some credit. Tum log nai sudhroge ...bas copy karo kabhi south ka to is time kpop ka. Hum to andhe hai na . Hame kaha kuch dikhta hai."