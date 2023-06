Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s separation news left many fans heartbroken, but the good news is that they are still friends and share a good bond with each other, and the latest post of the Ganapath star says so. He took to his Instagram stories and wished the Ek Villain Returns actress on her birthday, which speaks a lot about their mutual respect for each other. Tiger shared the picture of them together and wrote," Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter, always happy birthday". Tiger and Disha were one of the best couples in tinsel town, and since the news of their separation came out, they have stopped making public appearances. This is after a long time since the actor used a public platform for his alleged ex-girlfriend. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more celebs attend Mouni Roy’s restaurant Badmaash's launch

Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani a happy birthday by sharing an old picture of them. Also Read - Disha Patani raises the oomph in a deep plunging neckline tube style dress at Mouni Roy's restaurant launch [View Pics]

Also Read - Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the new BFFs in town; can you choose who's hotter?

Trending Now

It was reported that Disha Patani was in one-sided love with Tiger Shroff, and the actor always considered her a good friend, and he maintained this fact on public platforms as well. Tiger's father, , has once spoken about their relationship and said that they look good together. However, recently, after the separation news of the couple, his mom, Ayesha Shroff, mentioned that they were never in a relationship and were always friends, and this raised many eyebrows. While Disha not only shares a good bond with Tiger but even his family, especially his sister , and their social media posts for each other speak about the bond the girls share.

's birthday wish for BFF Disha Patani is all hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, not only Tiger Shroff but many friends from the industry wished all the love and happiness to Disha on her birthday, and one of them is Mouni Roy. Disha and Mouni are the new BFFs in tinsel town, and this long birthday post by the actress for Disha shows what she means to her. Happy birthday to the beautiful Disha Patani!