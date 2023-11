Tiger Vs Pathaan has made news ever since YRF announced that they had planned such a project. The two super spies of the YRF spyverse would come together for an epic clash. Everyone is excited at the thought of seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. Now, it is being reported that Tiger Vs Pathaan will go on floors only in 2025. The makers are planning a 2026 release. Many are wondering if this is because of the response to Tiger 3. Many feel that the movie would have done better if it came on Eid or was a conventional Friday release. However, Tiger 3 is a clean hit. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Aditya Chopra to rework Tiger Vs Pathaan script?

Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra has decided to postpone Tiger Vs Pathaan shoot. It seems they planned to begin work in March 2024 but Aditya Chopra is now planning something else. The producer has decided to go through the whole script of the movie to make it a better experience for the audience. Source told the portal, "Once Siddharth Anand is done with Fighter post production, Adi will sit down with his director to improve the version of what has been written."

YRF keen to meet expectations

Many felt that Tiger 3 could have been a better movie. In fact, people believe that the two superstars are also waiting for WAR 2. The YRF Spyverse is an ambitious project of the production house. As we know, Tiger is the most senior spy of the YRF universe. Aditya Chopra wants to present him in a truly adrenaline-pumping manner. The source said, "Aditya Chopra knows that the expectations will be off the roof in the audience for the face off of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. There is no room for compromise and all the energies are invested to better the film."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan okay with the delay

Shah Rukh Khan apparently holds the YRF Universe close to him. Pathaan helped to establish him as an action star. He has told Aditya Chopra that he will shoot for the film when he is ready with his script. Salman Khan also agrees with SRK. He is now busy with Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan's film which will start from February 2024. SRK will start The King with Sujoy Ghosh in January.