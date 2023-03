Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s epic scene in Pathaan was a treat to the fans of the two superstars. While fans enjoyed the camaraderie of the two characters makers emphasized more on their crossover in Tiger 3. Well, Yash Raj Films didn’t limit till there but decided to make a movie Tiger vs Pathaan where the two will have a face-off. Ever since the news was announced fans went crazy and now reports suggest that they soon start the shoot. Read on to know more details about the big action thriller. Also Read - Chiranjeevi pens heartwarming note for Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun as he completes 20 years in the industry; says, 'Memories of your childhood...'

Tiger and Pathaan are registered as the biggest characters in Hindi cinema with and being the mega superstars. Tiger vs Pathaan will be a ruthless face-off between the two Khans of Bollywood and will be a treat to the eyes of cinephiles. The clash between the two giants in one frame on the big screen is a rare watch. Reportedly, the project will kickstart in the first month of next year and more details of the film have been kept under wraps. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and more B-town young elites attend Ahan Shetty's GF Tania Shroff's birthday bash [Watch Video]

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama that YRF has grand plans to announce the entertainer in a massive way hence the makers are not talking about the project yet. However, a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in January 2024. A senior trade source informed, “ is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!” Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo fail to recognize each other at airport—netizens react [Watch Video]

The makers of Pathaan and Tiger - Yash Raj Films have created a spy universe with Ek Tha Tiger, , WAR, and the most recent Pathaan. YRF plans to expand the universe with a crossover of main characters in each other’s films. Citing that idea Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 before Tiger vs Pathaan.