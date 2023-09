The year 2023 started with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan taking over the screens. The film that marked his comeback after a very tiny hiatus became the biggest grosser ever. The film also had a cameo by Tiger Salman Khan. They are the two biggest superstars of Bollywood and it was memorable for their fans to see them together on screen after ages. Well, for all those who have been wanting to see their dearest Karan Arjun on the big screen, here's good news. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have reportedly given their nods to YRF's film Tiger vs Pathaan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and more probable contestants of Salman Khan show

Tiger vs Pathaan is indeed happening?

Tiger vs Pathaan is indeed happening?

The latest update on Tiger vs Pathaan is that the film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and the prep work on the same will begin soon. As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed to the portal that producer Aditya Chopra narrated the scrip separately to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and both of them gave their thumbs up to the project. The work on Tiger vs Pathaan will begin in the month of November 2023 and after thorough prep, the stars will start shooting for the project in the month of March 2024. The script has been locked and it seems that the team is pretty confident that Tiger vs Pathaan would live upto the expectations of the audience.

As the news went viral, Tiger vs Pathaan has already started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) with fan clubs of both the stars expressing their massive excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's latest projects

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in all the success that has been brought in by his new movie Jawan. The film that also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and many more has crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore with its domestic collections. Shah Rukh Khan is now looking forward to his next release Dunki that will hit the theatres in the month of December this year.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 that stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The movie is going to hit the theatres during Diwali. It is expected that Tiger 3 will also add to the list of the highest grossers of 2023.

Check out Tiger 3 poster release below: