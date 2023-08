Tiger Vs Pathaan: Even the smallest update about the superstar's Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan film makes their fans excited, but this latest update about how the film will begin will definitely make the wait even more difficult. As the days come closer for Tiger Vs Pathaan, this update about how the film will start is going to add more excitement to your watch. The reports in TOI claims that the Tiger Vs Pathaan shoot will begin with a dramatic confrontation scene between both the characters, Pathaan and Tiger. Siddharth Anand will be capturing the essence of the film, and that's how the story will lead ahead. Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand beats Ayan Mukerji to be the highest paid director at YRF; check out his staggering fee

The buzz is that Shah Rukh and Salman will start shooting the film in February next year, and they will both have a joint narration so that both characters are in sync. Tiger Vs Pathaan will witness the biggest stars of India for the first time together in a full-fledged film, and this is something that has never been seen before, which makes the film even more special. One glimpse of Tiger, aka Salman Khan, in Pathaan created havoc in the theatres, and fans called it the best part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, so the excitement around Tiger Vs Pathaan is unimaginable.

For now, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Jawan, which will be released on September 7, 2023, and the prevue of the film left the superstar fans excited to watch him as a baddie all over again. The film features south superstar Nayanthara as his leading lady and their romantic song Chaleya together ignited the screen and how. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo, and fans have assumed that she might be playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film. All said and done, this year and the coming year are dedicated to both superstars, as Tiger 3 is also going to release soon.