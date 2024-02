Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the two megastars of Bollywood to share the big screen soon. The excitement around the same is building up and fans cannot stay calm now. Well, the much anticipated and awaited film of 2024 Tiger VS Pathaan will be kick starting in April this year. Yes, you read that right! Well, finally after much delay, now the film seems to be happening. All the latest updates from entertainment news are now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi SHELVED due to disagreements? Here's what we know

Earlier, the film's shooting was reportedly delayed as the makers took some time to refine the script. As per a Zoom report, a source has confirmed that now the stage is set and both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have committed their dates for the film's commencement in April this year. A few months ago, the reports stated that Yash Raj Films got postponed which was scheduled to start in March 2024. Things have fallen into place and makers will start with the shoot soon. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday Exclusive: Get ready for the biggest announcement of the year

Tiger vs Pathaan will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The entire cast of the film is being finalized and other details will slowly fall into its place. Fans are waiting to know who will be cast alongside Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in this film. Well, Deepika Padukone was seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif was seen with Salman in Tiger 3. Fans want the makers to reveal the further details at the earliest. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan talks about his bond with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan; says 'our off-screen chemistry is better'