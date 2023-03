After some disaster, Yash Raj Films finally struck gold with Pathaan. The movie restored the pride of Bollywood raking in over Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan made the most epic comeback with the film silencing everyone who had written him off after debacles like Zero. Yash Raj Films is also making its Spy Verse with the three main characters Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore (Salman Khan), Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan). There is a lot of talk about the film, which will show Pathaan and Tiger against one another. A hint of that story was already given in Pathaan. But YRF is maintaining silence on that mega project. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will start shooting for their BIG action thriller

Now, sources have told Bollywood Hungama that Yash Raj Films plans to make an announcement in a very grand manner. The production house has already begun work on many aspects. Shah Rukh Khan has said that he will keep his abs from Pathaan. It is a sign that he might begin work on that film after Dunki. Sources told the portal that the shoot might start from January 2024. The extravaganza is supposed to be the biggest film Bollywood has attempted to make in a very long time. He wants to do complete justice to the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Pathaan is a matter of prestige for YRF. Even Shah Rukh Khan is treading carefully as he two more biggies lined up for 2023. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is coming on November 2023. One of the highlights of Pathaan was when Tiger comes to save Pathaan after he is tortured in the prison in Russia. The sequence had people hooting in the cinema halls. Pathaan also caught the eye of Hollywood critics after RRR. Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan were also bumper hit songs.