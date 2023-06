The success of Pathaan has benefitted one and all. Filmmaker has become one of the blue-eyed boys of the Indian film industry after Pathaan crossed Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. The mega blockbuster was a solid comeback for . The superstar went through a lull phase after the debacle of films like Fan and Zero. Yash Raj Films also faced consecutive flops like and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, but the success of Pathaan changed things immensely. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that Siddharth Anand has become the highest-paid filmmaker at YRF. Also Read - Dhoom 4: YRF picks Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan over Aamir Khan starrer?

TIGER VS PATHAAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO GET HIGHEST FEE Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Tiger 3: Salman Khan to rule box office with these 5 upcoming new movies?

Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that Siddharth Anand will be paid Rs 40 crores as his fee for Pathaan Vs Tiger. This is the highest amount that any banner has ever paid a filmmaker in Bollywood. The source was quoted as saying, "It's their way of felicitating Siddharth Anand for living on to the expectations of delivering tentpole entertainers time and again." Yash Raj Films hopes that Siddharth Anand can do justice to the script written by for Pathaan Vs Tiger. In the movie, the two spies will share a love-hate kind of relationship but will finally come together to fight against a common enemy. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will start shooting for their BIG action thriller

Trending Now

SIDDHARTH ANAND SUPERSEDES AYAN MUKERJI

It is now known that Aditya Chopra has brought on board for War 2. The film is a sequel to the , Tiger Shroff blockbuster of 2019. Ayan will be paid Rs 32 crores for War 2. It seems Aditya Chopra was convinced that Ayan Mukerji could deliver the goods after seeing his work in Brahmastra - Part One Shiva. Tiger Vs Pathaan is the most expensive movie of the YRF Spy Universe. The source added, "It is targeted to be the biggest Indian Film and will release in 2025. Who better than Siddharth Anand to deliver a magnum opus."

Siddharth Anand had apparently signed a deal worth Rs 65 crores with Mythri Movie Makers for a film with . But he has put that film on the backburner. His ambition is to make the best action movie in India. It is something that is beyond monetary considerations. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "Directing SRK and Salman in a single film is a dream for any filmmaker in India. No one would want to miss the opportunity."