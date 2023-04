It was Bollywood Life that told you of the crossover between Tiger and Pathaan, and now the film's makers are doing everything possible to make the film entertaining to watch. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will have a Hollywood hottie as a villain, and he is none other than Jason Mamoa. The Game of Thrones star is reportedly being approached to play the bad guy in the film, and with Aditya Chopra, he is not only attracting an audience across India but also going global. Also Read - Did you know Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Abhinav to marry Gauri and impress her parents who were not in favour of their marriage

As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan , the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role pic.twitter.com/s6WMI1J9S8 — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) April 7, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was a massive hit, and this success only boosted Aditya Chopra's confidence to make this crossover between Pathaan and Tiger, as the most loved and iconic scene from Pathaan was SRK and Salman Khan's meeting in the film as Tiger and Pathaan, and that was the time every fan of these superstars wished to see them together, and what better than Tiger Vs. Pathaan? The shooting of the film will reportedly begin next year in January, and it will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. And now planning to bring Jason Momoa on board will only up the scale, and we wonder how the fans will be convinced to see this huge beast of Hollywood getting defeated by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the film. That will be a visual treat.

Amir khan is a good choice. Him having dangal body and raw unique look. Amir being main universe villain will be cherry on the top. If not him than Yash his swag is amazing. — Garam Anday (@khumariyan2) April 7, 2023