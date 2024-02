Tigmanshu Dhulia is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry and right now is raising a valid point about the filmmakers in Indian cinema making agenda-driven films. Lashing out at Vivek Agnihotri and other filmmakers for making a film based on their political ideologies. Tigmanshu called The Kashmir Files a bekaar film in his latest interaction on Red Mike, YouTube. "Uss tarha ki filmein? Woh toh bekaar picture hoti hain, kaun dekhta hai unhe, chalti bhi nahi hain(Those films are terrible. Who even watches them)? Sirf wahi chali thi, kya naam tha uska, Kashmir Files. Main inki baat hi nahi karta, bekaar picturein hain sab (I don’t even talk about these films, they’re all terrible)." Also Read - The Great Indian Murder Review: Richa Chadha-Pratik Gandhi starrer keeps you glued to the screen with live-wire performances

Tigmanshu Dhulia expressed his disappointment over Indian filmmakers making propaganda films and called it asthetically wrong, "We see directors using their political ideologies as propaganda in their cinema. This is a wide-ranging topic. In India, the sort of films that are being made to promote the kind of politics that we see around us, are aesthetically terrible. Bekaar hain, dekhne mein pata chalta hai. They’re badly made films, first of all. Ideologies aside." Also Read - The Great Indian Murder trailer: Pratik Gandhi-Richa Chadha's new web series looks like a classic whodunnit in Hitchcockian style

Tigmanshu even questioned the intention of filmmakers over making films and alleged that they are just making films to earn money. "But Indian propaganda films aren’t as well made, because they’re made with the wrong intentions. Paisa kamana hai yaar". The Kashmir Files is the most successful films of Vivek till date as it earned around Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film featured Anupam Kher in the lead role and he claimed that he played the biography of his father Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film.

We wonder of Tigmanshu Dhulia has started the war of words with The Kashmir Files director by called his film a propaganda film and 'bekaar'. Do you agree with Tigmanshu Dhulia?