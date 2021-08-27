Tiki app brings together 9 artists with distinct talents in a music video starring rapper Viruss

The team comprises a total of nine artists; Azhan Memon, Deepesh Tiwari, Tanu Jain, Nawaab Kevar, Javed Khan, Aasheer Khan, Shubham Verma, Almaaz Khan and Husena Khan; of which the latter two are still pursuing their school education