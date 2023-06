Kangana Ranaut has always been a strong advocate of speaking her mind. More often than not, it has landed her in several controversies. But every time, the boss lady emerges like a “Queen” with an even fiery comeback. Kangana has highly impressed us with her out-of-the-box roles, in films like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika, and Dhaakad. Now, the actress has made her foray as a producer with the film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. But once again the film came under the radar of naysayers for Nawazuddin’s and Avneet’s 20-year age gap. The film was released today on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur praised for their performances; viewers call it one-time entertainer [Read Tweets]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's 20-year age gap controversy

Tiku Weds Sheru, released today on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, has so far received mixed reviews. Nawazuddin and Avneet's age gap has become a topic of discussion among viewers. Now, Kangana Ranaut has finally broken her silence on the topic. With sarcasm as her weapon, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a "Fun Fact" regarding Tiku Weds Sheru.

Kangana Ranaut speaks on Irrfan Khan's connection with Tiku Weds Sheru

Taking a not-so-evident dig at the critics, in her words, "movie mafias", Kangana revealed that the first choice of the lead cast of Tiku Weds Sheru was the late actor Irrfan Khan. Not just that, she too had an age gap of 20 years with Irrfan. Sharing a picture with Irrfan, Kangana wrote, "Fun facts… The earlier choice for TWS Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut - Age gap more than 20 years. Finally, who did the film "Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur - Age gap more than 20 years."

Reddit users comment on Tiku Weds Sheru's controversial kissing scene

Tiku Weds Sheru earned frowns from the masses after a kissing scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur surfaced on the internet, in the trailer. Reddit users raised objections regarding the intimate scene between Nawazuddin, who was 49, and Avneet who was 21. While one user remarked that they were “grossed out” after watching it, another agreed, “Shocking how it's coming from Kangana."

Tiku Weds Sheru plot

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around two small-town individuals who dream of making it big in Bollywood. But, when the duo decides to get married for ulterior motives, it starts a comedy of errors.