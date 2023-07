The intriguing first-look poster of and Avneet Kaur’s upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru was announced today, June 12. Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastava, the comedy-drama is produced by , under the banners of her production house Manikarnika Films. After proving her expertise as a director, Kangana Ranaut is ready to don the producer’s cap for the first time for Tiku Weds Sheru. The much-talked-about film will mark its premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 23. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui watches in awe [Video]

Sharing the film's announcement on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate Bollywood dream! Tiku Weds Sheru On Prime, June 23 only on Prime Video."

The poster captured a gloomy-faced Nawazuddin Siddiqui and a crafty-looking Avneet Kaur. Both of them were decked up in wedding attire. While Nawazuddin was dressed in a green sherwani, with golden embroidery, Avneet donned a pink-and-golden embellished lehenga. Behind the duo were caricatures of prominent locations, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bhopal.

Tiku Weds Sheru is touted to revolve around two polar opposite individuals, bound by their common eccentric personalities. They harbour the dream of attaining stardom and success in Bollywood. The dramedy delves into the journey of these two unique people who navigate through chaos and turbulence in the pursuit of their dreams. As per a statement released by Prime Video, Tiku Weds Sheru will be released not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Speaking about her experience as a debutant producer, Kangana Ranaut called it to be both "challenging yet enriching" at the same time. "Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films," shared the Bollywood actress and now producer. Overall, Kangana disclosed that she enjoyed the production process thoroughly. “I hope the audience will shower love on the film,” wished Kangana.

The uncanny pair of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has rightfully grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Movie enthusiasts are eager to find out more about their on-screen quirky chemistry in the film, once it releases.