Tillotama Shome expresses disgust over netizen who demands to see her 'nangi' body a la Rytasha Rathore's bold posts

Tillotama Shome recalled the time when she shot for a hard-hitting frontal nudity scene, that marked a sign of protest, in her 2013 film Qissa while expressing his disgust over a netizen who demanded to see her naked like Badho Bahu actress Rytasha Rathore, who had done a nude photoshoot last year to promote body positivity.