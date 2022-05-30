Actress Tillotama Shome has expressed her disgust over a netizen who demanded to see her naked like Badho Bahu actress Rytasha Rathore, who had done a nude photoshoot last year to promote body positivity. She also recalled the time when she shot for a hard-hitting frontal nudity scene, that marked a sign of protest, in her 2013 film . Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Richa Chadha, Arshad Warsi and more; 10 celebs who have reacted on the crisis

The actress felt agitated when one Instagram user left a comment on her post, "I want to see your nangi body pic like Rytasha Rathore." What offended Tillotama more, was the number of likes this particular comment received. She shared a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram and send a strong message to trollers and their sickening mindsets. She also sent love to Rytasha to appreciate her nude photoshoot. Also Read - From Rytasha Rathore to Vahbiz Dorabjee: 8 plus size TV hotties who proved flab is fabulous

"Why did this message and the likes of it offend me so much? Is it because as a professional I struggle with intimacy and nudity on screen? I remember the moment in the film Qissa, where I had to disrobe myself and stand there talking about my breasts and my body to my father. The first reaction at seeing my own breast was a recoil at the feeling of someone watching me. The nipples looked like eyes and I felt I was watching myself. And then comes the release, of not caring about being watched. I knew in that moment the power of the naked body as it relates to protest and political action. What the body communicates, and what decorum a spectator should inculcate. Nudity has been a tool from grassroots protests to social movement and to acts of self acceptance and love. BUT the theater of feminist protest is both expanded and challenged by this new generation of cyber-attacks. I wish us all luck as we navigate through such situations and yet continue to transgress in our own ways and at our own pace. P.s: Love you @rytash," Tillotama wrote. Also Read - Rytasha Rathore, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pushtiie Shakti and other plus-size TV hotties who prove that more curves enhance your sex appeal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Tillotama is known her intense roles in movies like Qissa, Manto, Shadows of Time, The Waiting City and Children of War.