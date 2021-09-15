is the latest prey of online trolls. She was called a flop actress by a Twitter user who also went on to say that she looks like a maid. The actress has now responded to the hate comment in the most dignified manner. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha is Reena Roy's daughter, Alia Bhatt is Pooja Bhatt's daughter, AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's son: Bizarre rumours that rocked Bollywood

Addressing the troll's comment on Twitter, Tillotama wrote, "A hater on social media called me a "flop actress who looks likes a maid". Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? Face with tears of joy #dignityoflabour."

Her friend and actress-filmmaker extended her support to Tillotama and said that haters are akin to dark matter. Giving a befitting reply to the troll, she tweeted, "You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to 'dark matter'. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light,remain bound."

Last year, Tillotama had received a strange marriage proposal on social media. She took to Instagram, where she shared a snapshot of a message she received. "I love you. Will you marry me for my whole life forever? I am virgin and vegetarian guy who is always ready for a RNA 16s sequence male virginity test, lie detector test, narco test, brain mapping test," read the message.

"Yeh kaisa shakahari mazaak hai bhai (What sort of a vegetarian joke is this)? No thanks. Bye bye Tata bata alvid," she wrote as caption alongwith the snapshot she shared.

Tillotama was last seen in Chintu Ka Birthday, which also features , Seema Pahwa, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.