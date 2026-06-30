Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya's Dune: Part Three gets MAJOR update ahead of December release

The wait for Dune: Part Three just got more exciting. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have announced a global IMAX event that will showcase a brand-new trailer, exclusive footage and a live interaction with director Denis Villeneuve. Here's everything fans need to know.

Dune: Part Three is gearing up for a big moment. Warner Bros wants everyone to talk about it, so on July 8, 2026, they’re hosting a special IMAX global trailer event at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. This isn’t just a regular trailer drop. Fans will get to see new footage from Denis Villeneuve’s finale, plus the director himself will tune in live from NYC to take questions from the audience. If you score a spot, you can also expect some Dune-themed swag and maybe a few more surprises. Honestly, if it’s anything like the last IMAX ticket release, those sold out in minutes back in April, people are going to scramble for seats.

Dune: Part Three wraps up Villeneuve’s trilogy, finally tackling Dune Messiah, which jumps the story 17 years after the second movie. Timothée Chalamet is back as Paul, who’s now Emperor. Zendaya returns as Chani, joined once again by Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem. New face Robert Pattinson is taking on Scytale, who’s set up as Paul’s big rival this time. There’s also a bit of a family debut: Jason Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf is playing Leto II, and Ida Brooke is Ghanima, the twins of Paul and Chani. And of course, Hans Zimmer is diving in for the score again.

Plot-wise, there’s a lot hanging in the balance. The last teaser showed Paul and Chani expecting a child. Thing is, the second movie ended with Paul marrying Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), not for love, but for power. Villeneuve’s hinted we’ll see Paul wrestling with what all that power really means, especially since he’s now Emperor and can supposedly see the future. The big question: Can he break the cycle of violence his rise kicked off, or is he just another messiah-turned-tyrant, trapped by fate?

Counting down the months, the stakes feel huge. Dune: Part Three opens December 18, 2026, on the same day as Avengers: Doomsday. But with IMAX exclusivity and Villeneuve’s reputation, Warner Bros wants this to be the prestige sci-fi event of the year. The July 8 trailer launch is just the start, and if the response so far means anything, fans are ready. If you’re around New York, get ready to grab those tickets. If not, don’t worry, the trailer will hit the internet soon after the premiere.

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