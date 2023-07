Tina Ambani, a former Bollywood actress and the wife of businessman Anil Ambani, paid a moving homage to her late father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani today on the anniversary of his passing. She shared a charming vintage family photo. Also Read - Birthday special: Director Mani Ratnam's 5 best films!

Tina Ambani wrote an emotional note

On July 6, 2023, Tina Ambani shared some previously unpublished images of her late husband's father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani on her Instagram page. The first image features her posing beside her son Anil Ambani, daughter-in-law Tina Ambani, and grandchildren Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

The pictures

The photo featured Tina and Anil Ambani along with their children apart from Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. In the second picture, Dhirubhai Ambani is with his son Anil Ambani. Whereas, in the third photo, we can see Kokilaben Ambani with Tina-Anil and Dhirubhai.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1958 and is currently led by his son, Mukesh Ambani.