Tirthanand Rao, a popular face in the telly world, shocked his fans by trying to commit suicide for the second time. Tirthanand, previously worked with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2022, he tried committing suicide, citing his financial troubles to be the reason. This time, Tirthanand blamed his live-in partner for torturing him, which forced him to take his life. The actor expressed that he wished not to live anymore. But, when the police authorities contacted Tirthanand's girlfriend, the unidentified woman seemed shockingly unbothered at Tirthanand's suicide attempt.

Tirthanandao Rao’s girlfriend speaks on the actor’s suicide attempt

When the police personnel enquired Tirthanand's partner about the actor, the woman replied, "Marne do, main toh aise bhi ussey chhodhney wali thi" (Let him die, I was about to leave him)," reported India Today.

Tirthanand Rao consumed phenyl

On June 14, Tirthanand went live on Facebook and consumed phenyl in front of social media users. The actor's friends rushed to his house and reported the matter to the police. The actor was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Tirthanand accused his girlfriend of torture. The actor shared that he was in a Rs 3-4 Lakh debt because of his partner. Tirthanand alleged that the woman was responsible for making him leave his own house, which the two formerly shared. Tirthanand said that he had to abandon his residence for a couple of weeks. “I had to survive on the footpath for approximately 10 to 15 days,” he said.

Tirthanand Rao Facebook live

In the Facebook live session, Tirthanand shed light on his tumultuous relationship, the report added. “I wanted to get rid of her. But, that woman started threatening me. On the contrary, she filed a case against me... I am fed up with this and that is the reason why I want to kill myself," he explained.

Tirthanand Rao projects

Tirthanand worked with Kapil Sharma in 2016. He played Junior Nana Patekar in the show. The actor also played a crucial role in the daily soap Wagle Ki Duniya.