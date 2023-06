The whole world is talking about the Titan submersible which is now reported to have imploded under the ocean. It has resulted in the death of five extremely well-known men including a famous adventurer and a billionaire father-son duo from Britain. It is a known fact that Titanic maker James Cameron is also into deep sea exploration. He did that as part of his research for the movie, Titanic. The submersible Titan was on an expedition to see the Titanic wreckage sits at a depth of 3.8 km which is 13,000 feet under the sea. James Cameron is a part of the submarine and underwater exploration community. The situation of the submersible was being reported since four days. With news of the tragedy, this is what James Cameron said. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan trailer takes over internet, RRR star Jr NTR's American accent, Sidharth Shukla's mom's viral pic and more

JAMES CAMERON'S VIRAL INTERVIEW Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson's second child, Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's record and more

James Cameron who is also involved in the manufacture of submarines and submersibles said in a Zoom interview to Reuters that he wishes he had spoken up openly on the risky hull design of the submersible. He is a part-owner of Triton Submarines which makes submersibles for research and tourism. He said when he heard that OceanGate Inc was making a deep-sea submersible with carbon fiber and titanium hull, Cameron said he was doubtful. Many people have called out the design on social media as well. He was quoted as saying to Reuters, "I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I'd spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face." Also Read - Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's 25-year-old box office record – Tom Cruise starrer's second major milestone after becoming 2022's no 1 movie

Trending Now

US COAST GUARD FINDS DEBRIS

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that no one has made it out alive. The submersible imploded which means that the chamber crushed like a soda can. As per some, the design failed the submersible. They lost communication within two hours of the ill-fated trip. The maker of the submersible Stockton Rush is also one of the deceased. It is eerily similar to the Titanic where chief engineer Thomas Andrews also passed away in the wreck. It seems Ocean Gate did to take certification from industry parties like American Bureau of Shipping. Rush's wife is one of the descendants of Isidor and Ida Straus who gave up their place on the lifeboat. They are shown as the old couple in the film.

Cameron says he suspects it imploded when the mother ship lost communications with the submersible. It was hardly two hours into the mission. The vessel had Stockton Rush who is CEO of OceanGate, Hamish Harding, Shahzada and Suleiman Dawood and Paul-Henry Nargeolet. A celebrated French Navy diver Paul-Henry had been to the wreck before. He was also a friend of Cameron.