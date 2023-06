Hollywood actress , walked right into our hearts as Rose in James Cameron’s critically acclaimed romance drama Titanic. Besides her spellbinding performance in the film, the masses were equally charmed by her beauty. The 47-year-old was also crowned the most beautiful actress as per a survey in the UK in 2016. While fans loved Kate’s simplistic appeal and pretty princessy vibes during her younger days, the actress, at 47, still got everyone’s eyes on her with her bold and fearless avatar. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma joins league of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more; to make her debut alongside Kate Winslet

Kate is a showstopper with her boss-lady-like outfits. She often impresses users with her classy display of white and black attire, exuding sophisticated vibes and how. For example, check out this picture of the Hollywood diva, donning an all-black ensemble, “drifting” among the grasslands. She can be seen wearing a dress, layered with a voguish coat. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan trailer takes over internet, RRR star Jr NTR's American accent, Sidharth Shukla's mom's viral pic and more

In whites, Kate is a sight to behold. Check out this look of the actress in a crystal white coat and pants, that she paired with a crisscrossed and lacy black top. Kate levelled up her sleek and stylish fashion game with soft, blonde curls, and a pair of silver earrings. Exuding a fearless aura, Kate rounded off her look with a shade of bright and bold red lipstick. Also Read - Alia Bhatt hails Kate Winslet for her take on actress' bodies and promoting normal looks despite being a part of glamour industry [Watch Impressive Video]

Kate Winslet's Journey

Kate stepped into Hollywood with the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. Helmed by , the crime thriller was a success at the box office. But, Kate’s real brush with fame came after Titanic in 1997. Till now she shares a great equation with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The most-loved duo once again came together for the 2008 romance drama Revolutionary Road.

Kate has worked in numerous Hollywood films, including The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Mountain Between Us, Mare of Easttown, and Little Children portraying the character of a headstrong woman, with flaws but real nevertheless.

Last month, Kate received the prestigious BAFTA Television Awards, held in London. She was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her exceptional performance in the television series I Am Ruth.

The show dealt with a mother’s rising concerns about her daughter who gets more and more ensnared in the traps of social media. I Am Ruth also features Kate’s real-life daughter Mia Threapleton.