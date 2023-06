One of the most popular and longest running shows in the Indian television industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After putting the makers under fire for not paying the actors and mistreating them, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played an integral part in the show for the past 15 years, quit the show and accused the makers of mentally and sexually harassing her. She has even filed a report against the producer, Asit Modi, Operations manager Sohail Ramani, and Executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Now, Asit Modi has responded to the FIR that has been filed against him. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Former actress comes out in support of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, 'I can confirm she was never indisciplined or abusive'

Asit Modi denies all the allegations

In an interview with a news channel, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah denied all the allegations and shared that he had given his statement to the police. He said, "I deny all allegations and have given my statement to the police. I am not aware if an FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation, hence no further comments."

Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj on controversy

Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also denied the allegations that have been made against them by Jennifer. It was revealed that Jennifer used to misbehave with everyone on the show. They added that once, while moving out, she drove her car out rashly without caring about the people on her way. They said that she even damaged the property on the set. They further said that they had no other option but to terminate her contract, and all of this is nothing but a way to defame the makers. They have already filed a complaint against the baseless allegation with the concerned authorities.

Jennifer Mistry after firing an FIR

Jennifer Mistry has reacted to her FIR being filed. She said, "I am at least relieved that action has been taken." She added that after patiently waiting for over a month, she went to the Powai police station again and spent about 5 hours before the FIR was finally registered.

Following her example, actresses Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda, and former director Malav Rajda also opened up about the injustice they had to face from the makers.