TMMTTM trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday RECREATE Priyanka Chopra’s ICONIC..., fans captivated by their...

Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri's trailer has been released. In the trailer. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday can be seen recreating Priyanka Chopra's iconic signature dance step.

The makers have finally released the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s much-anticipated upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri, during an event in Mumbai. The film, all set to release on Christmas Day, is a Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directorial. The rom-com revolves around the story of Ray and Rumi, who have to spend a vacation in Croatia unwillingly. In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan’s comic timing, as well as Kartik and Ananya’s undeniable chemistry together, has won hearts. Along with an entertaining plot, the movie also offers high-energy dance performances and visually rich songs. In the trailer, one particular part caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans. Kartik and Ananya could be seen recreating a signature dance step from an iconic Bollywood song.



Trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri

The trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been released, and in the preview, the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday can be seen recreating the classic hook step of Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl. It looks like the movie contains a tribute to Priyanka’s legendary song from the movie Dostana. Coincidently, Dostana was also backed up by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions; the same production house is also backing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Kartik Aaryan can be seen donning a black suit, while Ananya was dressed in a black and golden saree. The lead actors captivate the hearts by taking the spotlight at the center of the set, surrounded by backup dancers.

Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri’s plot

The upcoming film revolves around the story of Ray (played by Kartik) and Rumi (played by Ananya). The duo first encounters each other at a bookstore. Ananya’s character develops a strong dislike for Ray (Kartik’s character) as she is repelled by his attitude. However, they did not realize that they were destined to meet again during the flight to Croatia. His playful flirting and her mature outlook on romance come together in an unexpectedly engaging mix.

Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri cast and crew

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari, Tu Mera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. Along with the main leads, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Arjan Panwar, Jackie Shroff, Gaurav Pandey, and more. IMDb describes the plot of the film as “Two people fall in love while finding themselves, but family pressures challenge their relationship. They part, hoping to meet again.”

