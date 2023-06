Abhishek Banerjee is on cloud 9. The actor got a chance to “spend a few days on the set” with none other but superstar . He shared an adorable picture with the star and penned a heartfelt note alongside. The photograph featured Abhishek in white shirt and black pants, while Amitabh Bachchan looked dapper in his white kurta, which was layered with a graphic printed black jacket. The two stars shot for Abhishek’s upcoming film . Also Read - Rana Naidu, Pataal Lok and more: Abhishek Banerjee overwhelmed by the love as four of his web series get featured on IMDB Top 10

Abhishek Banerjee started his caption with one of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue "Aaj khush toh bahut hoge tum." The actor stated that he learned "so many important life lessons'' by spending a few days with Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek further expressed that he can now say he went to an acting school.

"I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir .. and finally I can say I went to an acting school. Shree @amitabhbachchan #section84

Thank you @ribhu_dasgupta #beliveinmagic #believeinyourself #actor #actorslife,” read the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Mirzapur star actor Divyenndu reacted to Abhishek Banerjee’s post. He wrote, “Je Baat… Tiger.” Rajkummar Rao also commented: “Kya baat hai” with a bunch of red heart emojis. Aakash Dabhade said, “Baat khatam.”

“Life Has Completed A Circle”: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee revealed about working with super Amitabh Bachchan in April, through an Instagram post. He shared an official statement to express how grateful he was to work with the legend himself. In the post, the actor stated that Section 84 is his moment of “Eklavya meeting his Dronacharya.” Abhishek shared that when he knew nothing but acting, he only knew one name: Amitabh Bachchan. He said that “life has truly completed a circle” as he went from fanboying to actually working alongside him.

His statement read: “Section 84 is my moment of EKLAVYA meeting his DRONACHARYA. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who's hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me. This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it !! Thank you thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We've all been struck for years now! -Abhishek Banerjee. SECTION 84.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Abhishek Banerjee was recently seen in Bhediya, alongside and