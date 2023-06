“Some friends gently stand by…,” ’s note for is what pure friendship looks like. From extending support to giving shout-outs, the co-stars have always set friendship goals on social media. Samantha, who is all set to reunite with Vijay on the big screen in Kushi, has now penned a sweet appreciation note for Vijay. She uploaded a picture featuring her and Vijay seated in front of a table with numerous dishes. FYI: The photo was clicked by Kushi director Shiva Nirvana. Samantha accompanied the snap with a heartfelt caption. It read: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by [white heart]. What a year it has been!” Kushi’s music director Hesham Abdul Wahab reacted to the post with three heart emojis. Also Read - Kushi director heaps praises on Samantha Ruth Prabhu; reveals her greatest thing is 'Whatever tragedy, shock...'

Vijay Deverakonda’s reaction

Vijay Deverakonda re-shared the adorable post on his Instagram Stories and even gave a title to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Favourite girl (heart, smiley face emoji),” he wrote. Take a look: Also Read - Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys luxurious duplex apartment worth Rs 7.8 crores [Check deets]

Kushi marks Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second collaboration. They first starred together in Mahanat. Kushi is set to release in theatres on June 1.

A few days back, Samantha shared some gorgeous pictures from the sets of the film Kushi. The first slide featured Samantha, in a black salwar kameez set, holding an umbrella against a picturesque location. The photo dump had snaps of the tropical beauty, followed by a blueberry bowl. Samantha also added a quote by writer Lalah Delia.Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Turkey with Vijay Deverakonda. She shared a snap of herself lying on the lush green grass in a dramatic green gown and black sunglasses. Alongside the photo, Samantha wrote, "Still dreaming."

Along with Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the Indian version of Citadel in the pipeline. In the spy-thriller, she will co-star with . The Indian version is helmed by The Family Man duo Raj & DK.