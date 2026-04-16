Toaster Ending EXPLAINED: Is there a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer? Film ends on MAJOR twist with explosive secret

Toaster ending explained: Rajkummar Rao's thriller wraps with a shocking twist, revealing hidden memory cards and setting up a potential sequel with unanswered secrets.

Toaster Ending Explained: The OTT behemoth Netflix has launched Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. It is important to note that Toaster is the first film produced by Kampa Film, the firm of Rajkummar and his wife, Patralekhaa. In terms of narrative, the film centres on a couple who purchase a pricey toaster to give to a newlywed couple. But things quickly devolve into disorder.

What is the plot of Toaster?

Two distinct parallels are shown in the beginning of the recently released film Toaster. The movie opens with a politician named "Amol Amre" (played by Jitendra Joshi) speaking out against illicit activity, even though he is really participating in it as well. When 'Amol' is involved in one such illegal activity, his gardener, 'Glen D'Souza' (played by Abhishek Baneerjee) secretly records him and starts blackmailing him for money.

Story shifts to Ramakant and his wife Shilpa

Afterwards, the narrative switches to Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao) and his spouse, Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra). Ramakant is a true kanjoos who detests spending money, no matter how modest. Nevertheless, his wife purchased a toaster valued at Rs. 5,000 as a wedding present for a couple. They decide to call off the wedding the next morning and give all of their presents to an orphanage. This sets off Ramakant, who will stop at nothing to get the toaster.

Ramakant’s search for Toaster turns deadly

When Ramakant arrives at the orphanage to get the toaster, he takes it instead of asking for it. But he quickly discovers that his toaster is the wrong one. The real one is with Glen, who has concealed the data card with the politician's footage on it.

The two eventually engage into a battle as Ramakant reaches out to Glen to retrieve the toaster. Glen died after unintentionally falling from the balcony during the physical altercation. Even if his death was an accident, Ramakant is still a key suspect.

Following the event, Ramakant receives messages from Pherwani (played by Archana Puran Singh), claiming to have the footage of him pushing Glen. Pherwani traps Ramakant by putting him in several awkward circumstances. The storyline also discloses that Pherwani killed her own husband in the past. In the meantime, Amol, the politician, enlists the help of a dishonest police officer to locate the toaster. Now, for various reasons, everyone is in behind the toaster.

Toaster ending explained

Everyone involved in the investigation eventually arrives at an abandoned amusement park following a significant amount of commotion. They eventually find out that the toaster contains two memory cards: one of Ramakant and one of the politician. Ramakant outwits Amol by giving him the incorrect memory card during a face-off. Amol destroys it out of rage, thus Ramakant's video has been erased, and he is safe. Tragically, Pherwani and the dishonest police officer die in the same chaotic circumstances.

Will Toaster have a sequel?

Towards the film's conclusion, Ramakant, and his wife, Shilpa, resume their regular lives. Despite their tense relationship, they make amends and make an effort to work things out. Ramakant is still operating his perfume business. It is important to note that he now possesses the politician's secret.

It appears that the film may return with a sequel to learn more about the memory card, which might reveal Amol's reality, even if the producers have not yet made an announcement.

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