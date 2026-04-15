Toaster on OTT: Where to watch Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy?

Toaster stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in a quirky dark comedy thriller about a 5,000 wedding gift that sparks unexpected twists. Here's where to watch it.

Toaster on Netflix: Netflix has released Toaster today, April 15. It features a combination of dark comedy elements and thriller components. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra lead the film as its main actors, creating another fascinating partnership between two actors who choose unconventional scripts. The movie Toaster, which Vivek Das Chaudhary directed, presents a unique story about a wedding gift toaster which costs ₹5,000 and becomes the main element through which the plot unfolds.

Toaster streaming on Netflix

Toaster stands out through its unusual story and its ability to reach people from various backgrounds. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English, which allows it to reach a broader audience across regions.

This release plan shows how digital content consumption has become a pan-Indian trend, which allows viewers to access stories without language limitations.

Rajkummar's first project with wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao considers this project as significant because it represents his first production venture with his wife Patralekhaa. The behind-the-scenes collaboration between them creates additional excitement for their fans and industry observers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Toaster movie cast and crew

The film gains strength from its supporting cast which includes skilled performers like Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa, who contribute their unique style to the story.

The film gains additional value through its soundtrack, which Aman Pant created to match the film's unconventional style. The film Toaster, which features an exceptional cast and a unique plot, will provide viewers with an enjoyable experience, yet its success will depend on whether audiences appreciate its special way of telling the story.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more