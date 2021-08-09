Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra chooses THESE two Bollywood actors for his biopic

Athlete Neeraj Chopra made us elated and proud by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the recently held Olympic 2020. Soon after his win, saw several meme fests suggesting that many Bollywood actors would be now preparing themselves for his biopic including . Well, as weird as it sounds but interestingly, Neeraj earlier himself had chosen Akki for his biopic. During an interview in 2018, when asked which actor he wants to see in his biopic, he took names of Akshay Kumar and . Interestingly, Akshay recently replied to comment and said jokingly that Neeraj is a handsome and if the actor's biopic comes out Akki would like him to play that role. Also Read - AWKWARD: From Akshay Kumar to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 7 of the weirdest photoshoots of Bollywood celebs that will give you a hearty laugh

It’s a GOLD ?Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19. The film is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. It is touted to be a very high-end espionage thriller. Akshay Kumar is portraying the character of a spy in the venture. It also stars , and in pivotal roles. The film will also be released in 3D formats. It is produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and of Emmay Entertainment.