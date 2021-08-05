Tokyo Olympics 2020: Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky perform on Madhuri Dixit's song Aaja Nachle

Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been a good one for India so far. Well, it got the Bollywood touch as Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky did a part of their artistic swimming routine to the song, Aaja Nachle. As we know, it is from a movie of the same name starring Madhuri Dixit Nene. Indians who saw the routine felt proud seeing that the diva's song was used by the sportswomen. Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were competing in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary where he did a part of their routine to Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle. Fans showered love on the two ladies who looked so beautiful inside the pool. Also Read - Birthday Special: Unknown and shocking facts about Sanjay Dutt’s life that we didn’t see in the actor’s biopic Sanju

Fans of Madhuri Dixit thanked the Israeli swimmers for the same. We don't know if the diva has noticed it on social media or not.

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — ???? ????? (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

Fans of the actress are over the moon seeing this. India's performance in Olympics 2020 has been good so far. Today, India's men's hockey team has won the Bronze medal and we could not be prouder. Lovina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu are some of the other winners.