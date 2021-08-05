Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff congratulate the men's hockey team for ending the medal drought of 41 years with a bronze

India has always prided itself on its hockey skills. But we missed out on a medal in the Olympics for 41 years. Today, the men's hockey team has written history. We have brought home a bronze medal after 41 years. The whole nation is very proud of the boys. Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first celebs to congratulate our boys. He said that he was immensely proud seeing the kind of resilience they displayed. As we know, he is a keen sports enthusiast and has given its sports anthem in Chak De India! Other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra also sent congratulatory notes to the boys. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar FINALLY opens up about wedding rumours with Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar
The men's team has been coached by former Australian player Graham Reid. Some of the other champions are Lovlina Borgohain, Vignesh Phogat, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and others.
