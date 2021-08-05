Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff congratulate the men's hockey team for ending the medal drought of 41 years with a bronze

India has always prided itself on its hockey skills. But we missed out on a medal in the Olympics for 41 years. Today, the men's hockey team has written history. We have brought home a bronze medal after 41 years. The whole nation is very proud of the boys. Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first celebs to congratulate our boys. He said that he was immensely proud seeing the kind of resilience they displayed. As we know, he is a keen sports enthusiast and has given its sports anthem in Chak De India! Other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra also sent congratulatory notes to the boys. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar FINALLY opens up about wedding rumours with Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

Once upon a time in Tokyo after 41 years! Hearty congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the medal.@TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #hockeyindia #Bronze — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) August 5, 2021

All of us right now ??

Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey team on this momentous victory! #ChakDeIndia | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/0e2wKZS7SX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 5, 2021

Mubarkan Sareya Nu ????? https://t.co/gyFt9tcLCh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to the Indian Men Hockey Team for bringing home Bronze ? It’s a Historical win ….Proud moment for all Indians ❤️#Tokyo2020 #Hockey #Olympics #Olympics2020 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) August 5, 2021

The men's team has been coached by former Australian player Graham Reid. Some of the other champions are Lovlina Borgohain, Vignesh Phogat, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and others.