History was created at Tokyo Olympics by India. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra brought a gold medal for India. He became the first from India to win a gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra who is a farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals and ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. This is India's first gold in this Olympics. Neeraj joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece. The whole of India is proud of Neeraj. Bollywood celebs and television personalities took to social media to congratulate the winner and showered praises on him. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar begun shooting for the show? – THIS picture suggests so

It’s a gold ?Heartiest congratulations #NeerajChopra on creating history! ?????? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 7, 2021

Neeraj naam hai mera, Neeraj Chopra! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 7, 2021

It’s a GOLD ?Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Hearing the National Anthem at the Olympics was such an emotional & proud moment not just for me but for every Indian. Thank u #NeerajChopra for creating History & for bringing home the GOLD?We salute u. Congratulations & God bless. #Tokyo2020 #olympics2020 #Gold #JaiHind #ting pic.twitter.com/aD3qWbGiq1 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2021

GOLD it is. Neeraj chopra is a legend pic.twitter.com/IIEZYtLFlp — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 7, 2021

What a momentous occasion for us India! Thank you and many congratulations #NeerajChopra for being home the Gold! What an extraordinary performance. Felt emotional and proud when the national anthem played and you received the medal!?? ?? #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/Jrm0ZY86KF — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) August 7, 2021

India's first ever gold in athletics! Absolutely elated and proud! @Neeraj_chopra1's name is etched in history forever.. Bravo!! ??? #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mSqMi3Pm70 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2021

You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the first ever athletics gold medal and creating history . You’ve made the country and all of us very proud.#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/AUiusQacxo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 7, 2021

It was a truly GOLDEN performance, what a special day for the country. Thank you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the gold home, what an unparalleled emotion to see this!!! #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/nwplPT9ISb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 7, 2021

Truly, Neeraj Chopra has made us all proud. Congratulations to the champ! Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi or Devoleena Bhattacharjee but Disha Parmar to play the lead opposite Nakuul Mehta?