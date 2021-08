On the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29), which is celebrated on Hockey legend and Olympian, Major Dhyan Chand, Bhavina Patel has created history in the ongoing Paralympics. The 34 year-old shuttler became the first Indian para-paddler to win silver medal in the sporting event. While fans praised the sports personality for her achievement, celebs like , , Venkatesh Daggubati and others congratulated Bhavina for the nation proud. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake costarring John Abraham? Here's what we know

Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and perseverance. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9RCfgMTJQA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics .

A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

#BhavinaPatel creates history, becomes first Indian para-paddler to win a silver medal in #Paralympics. A great way to start our #NationalSportsDay — (@PuneethRajkumar) August 29, 2021

Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on creating history by winning the first ever silver medal for Table Tennis ????#ParaTableTennis pic.twitter.com/bHiDzaDh8n — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 29, 2021

Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021! pic.twitter.com/GkF5yTQCgZ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to bhavina patel for winning silver ...it's been a successful journey for Olympics and paraolympics participants this year ..great news for indian sport ... pic.twitter.com/UBLf84zu3t — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 29, 2021

Silver medal for India.

Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.???. pic.twitter.com/dyc3Cw3gEh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2021

Congratulations, Champion!