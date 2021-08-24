will return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7, which is being directed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. The spy action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, , and Hayley Atwell. The movie star is currently shooting for the film in the UK and to treat himself with some delicious Indian cuisine, Tom dined unnoticed for two hours at iconic playback singer 's eponymous restaurant, Asha's, in Birmingham this past Saturday. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni gets eliminated over Shanmukhapriya; angry fans call it the 'worst decision ever' – view tweets

The Hollywood star is well-known for his fondness for Indian food. And Chicken Tikka Masala is his favourite dish. So he ordered two servings of Chicken Tikka Masala at Asha's and ate everything up.

The news of Tom's meal at Asha's was broken on Twitter by the singer herself. The local newspaper, 'Birmingham Mail', may have headlined the story 'Risky Business?', but Asha Bhosle was ecstatic.

She tweeted a picture of the star, grinning with evident satisfactions, with the restaurant's general manager, Nouman Farooqui, and two others. "I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," she tweeted.

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soonhttps://t.co/CnEAsAuQqJ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 23, 2021

The restaurant also tweeted, "Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again. The greatest compliment." After such wholesome nourishment, a beaming Tom, as seen in the tweeted picture, looked very much in control and raring for some action.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening ? Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment ? pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha's (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

Tom, who plays super spy Ethan Hunt and is a producer of the film, has reportedly spent a lot of money to ensure Covid measures are followed. They include hiring a cruise ship so staff can isolate. In October, he had crisis talks with director Christopher McQuarrie days after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive for coronavirus.