Tom Holland thought Christopher Nolan HATED his acting? Here's what really happened during The Odyssey shoot

Tom Holland has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Here's what really happened.

Tom Holland thought Christopher Nolan HATED his acting? Here's what really happened on the Odyssey

Tom Holland is just days away from the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026 but he’s already giving fans a peek behind the curtain and honestly, it sounds nerve-wracking. Turns out, Holland’s first experience filming with IMAX cameras left him convinced he was bombing his scenes and, maybe worse, that Nolan just wasn’t feeling his performance. He broke it down in an interview with Fandango. Holland said stepping onto a Nolan set with IMAX cameras totally threw him for a loop. “Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes,” he explained. So, every few minutes, Nolan would call cut and Holland, standing there with co-star Jon Bernthal, kept getting more anxious about it.

“We’re shooting, and I remember he kept cutting, and I was with Jon, like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? What’s going on?’” Holland said. In his head, the repeated cuts started stressing him out, Did Nolan just really hate what they were doing? “I thought I was totally shitting the bed in this scene,” he admitted.

Turns out, there was a much simpler explanation. Stunt coordinator George Cottle finally cleared things up by pulling Holland aside. “No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag,” he told him. Holland felt instant relief. “I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’” Honestly, it’s one of those rookie IMAX moments that seems to be almost a rite of passage on Nolan sets. He’s famous for shooting on 65mm IMAX film, which means each take only lasts a few minutes before the cameras have to reload unlike digital cameras, which can run forever.

As for the rest of the production, Holland hasn’t been shy about how tough the shoot felt. He’s even called his first day on The Odyssey one of the hardest challenges of his career. Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, Nolan’s film puts Holland in the role of Telemachus, the son searching for his father Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), while Anne Hathaway takes on Penelope. The story’s packed with gods, monsters, and trials, plus all the drama unfolding back in Ithaca.

All about cast and crew of the movie?

The cast is massive too. Alongside Damon, Hathaway, and Holland, you have Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, and Bill Irwin. Then you add Nolan’s love for giant practical effects and the IMAX format, and it’s no wonder this is one of 2026’s biggest films.

The Odyssey’s already been making headlines, everything from a festival boycott over its Western Sahara filming locations, to Universal skipping influencer screenings (a pretty gutsy move these days). Nolan, Damon, and Holland are all heading to the India premiere, which is shaping up to be a big deal. For Holland, The Odyssey is a leap from Spider-Man’s CGI to something a lot more raw and technical and as his IMAX story shows, even the most seasoned actors get humbled on a Nolan set. He survived the three-minute mag meltdown, now we just wait to see the epic results on screen.

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