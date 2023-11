Shehnaaz Gill became the centre of attention when she participated in the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss. She was loved and adored by everyone. Her innocence, sweetness and bindaas talks became the talk of the town or meme material and instantly she became famous. She is slaying in Bollywood now with her gorgeous and glamorous new avatar. Her makeup in public appearances is always flawless and beautifully done. We have picked these 5 concealers for you to get Shehnaaz’s flawless makeup look at your home. These concealers are perfect for beginners and pros. Get these concealers from Amazon and get amazing discounts with more exciting bank offers. Also Read - Get gym shorts inspired by Sara Aali Khan’s stylish gym wear collection under Rs 1600

Bollywood Life is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Get handbags like The Archies star Suhana Khan under Rs 1500

Buy mCaffeine serum concealer on Amazon.

Concealer for Face Makeup with Caffeine infused.

Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin C.

Prevents dark circles and uneven skin tone.

Hyaluronic acid to make it suitable for every skin.

Buy mCaffeine serum concealer at an exclusive price of 399.

Buy Now on Amazon Also Read - Get kissable and glamorous lips like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with these top 5 red lipsticks from Amazon

Trending Now

Buy Sugar Pop Full coverage concealer on Amazon.

03 medium shade for medium dusky skin.

Provides full coverage to face.

Prevents dark circles and uneven skin tone.

It gives rich matte finish and waterproof.

Buy Sugar Pop Full coverage concealer at an exclusive price of 251.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy MyGlamm Super Serum concealer on Amazon.

Enriched with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

Provides full coverage to dark circles and uneven skin tone.

It is longlasting and smudgeproof.

Suitable for all skin types and gives natural finish.

Buy MyGlamm Super Serum concealer at an exclusive price of 332.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Swiss beauty fill coverage cream concealer on Amazon.

Provides full coverage to dark circles and uneven skin tone.

Concealer in cream form for better absorption in skin.

It provides a matte finish.

Various shades are available according to different skin tones.

Suitable for all skin types and gives natural finish.

Buy Swiss beauty fill coverage cream concealer at an exclusive price of 189.

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy C2P pro 8 in 1 matte finish concealer palette on Amazon.

8 frent shades in one palette for every skin tone.

Can create every makeup lool with this palette.

Powdered form concealer palette for matte look.

All shades are ultra smooth and long lasting.

Buy C2P pro 8 in 1 matte finish concealer palette at an exclusive price of 656.

Buy Now on Amazon