Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, globally recognized for her title as the former Miss World as well as a distinguished Indian film actress, has been a target of intense scrutiny involving her personal life and marital affairs. The list ranges from her past association with Salman Khan, all the way to unverified rumours about an alleged affair with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya has grappled with constant media scrutiny and grapevine chatter. She wasn't spared from severe criticism over her post-pregnancy body and even her various sartorial choices for the Cannes Film Festival appearances attracted detractors. However, amidst all the tumult, Aishwarya has preserved her grace and laser-focused concentration on her personal and professional commitments.

The Salman Khan Chapter

Arguably, the most high-profile controversy around Aishwarya is her rocky relationship with actor Salman Khan. Their love saga was public knowledge, and its dramatic end became fodder for media coverage. The resulting gossip weighed on Aishwarya immensely, impacting her private life significantly.

‘Tiff’ with Mother-in-Law Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

One of the most disruptive moments in Aishwarya’s life recently has been speculation about her dynamics within the Bachchan household. It is being widely said that the actress doesn’t share a comfortable bond with Jaya and Shweta and that has been disturbing her married life with Abhishek as well. It is being said that she has moved out of the Bachchan house and staying separately with her daughter and mother.

Rumoured Rift with Hubby Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya's nuptials with Abhishek Bachchan were seen as a fairytale wedding. Nevertheless, like every other couple, their marriage was not without low moments. Amid gossip about troubles in their marriage, the couple found themselves under the media microscope, even as recently as their public appearance at Aaradhya’s annual event at Dhirubhai Ambani school .

Post-Baby Body Debacle

Welcoming her daughter Aaradhya induced another media frenzy as Aishwarya faced backlash over body changes post-pregnancy. Quick to pass judgment on her physical appearance and fitness regimen, the press and public subjected her to severe scrutiny. Aishwarya chose to navigate this phase with grace, prioritizing her new role as a mom over societal expectations.

Cannes Controversy

Being a regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya's dazzling outfits have always been a focal point. Yet, her appearances have faced their share of criticism, from her fashion picks to the analysis of her red carpet walks, generating additional scrutiny.

It is evident that living a public life comes with a price, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has paid this price time and again. Every part of her existence, from relationships to personal preferences, has been minutely dissected. Yet, she has managed to remain poised and dignified, regardless of the gossip and rumours. A pillar of strength, Aishwarya continues to inspire many, demonstrating how to rise above criticism and concentrate on personal and career development.