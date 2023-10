Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh undeniably stand as the most adored couple in Indian cinema. Their unmissable chemistry, both on and off the big screen, has captivated audiences, serving as a poignant reminder that genuine love transcends all limits. It's often said that contrasting personalities are drawn to each other, and DeepVeer is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: When Deepika Padukone left Karan Johar scandalised over Ranveer Singh and latter's dirty texts

Ranveer's vibrant energy complements Deepika's serene disposition flawlessly, resulting in a harmonious dynamic and a visually pleasing couple! To see them on any screen, off or on, is always a treat to their fans! Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's how long Bollywood couples dated before getting married

Here are 5 reasons why the Indian youth longs for a love like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Project K actress Deepika Padukone shares her idea of date night with Ranveer Singh; and it's all mushy

How Ranveer whispers in Deepika’s ears only to see her smile

Deepika and Ranveer are spotted many a times, all smiley! But that’s not it! Recently, Ranveer revealed how he whispers things in Deepika’s ears only so she can flash her beautiful pearly white smile!

Have been through thick and thin

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been together for more than a decade! The couple have seen each other at their highest and lowest, and have stood by each other proving their true love.

Travelled the world together

The couple has travelled all around the world together, for work, as well as to take their time off together. It is indeed the best feeling to have your partner and best friend as your travel buddy!

Twinning and Winning

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the most gorgeous couple! Together, they can pull off any look and how! Their twinning game is always on point! Their recent appearance on a talk show is the talk of the town; two gorgeous human beings rocking it in all-black outfits!

Always hijacking each others comment sections

This power couple always makes sure to let the world know of their undying and unconditional love every now and then! The couple is often seen commenting words of affection every time one takes to their Instagram to post a picture!

