Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor recently made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie marked the entry of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and many others into acting. The Archies released on Netflix and it received wide appreciation. All the star kids got high praises from all corners. Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor has only been heaping praises on the film. In a recent interview with AajTak, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about Khushi Kapoor's debut and the advice that she gave her younger sister before the big break. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor get praise from netizens after Mona Shourie Kapoor's old interview about divorce with Boney Kapoor goes viral

The best advice Khushi Kapoor received from Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was asked to review Khushi Kapoor's performance and she stated that she really loved her performance. He also gave her an advice and stated that she should be prepared as people are ready to serve with hate. Janhvi said that she asked Khushi Kapoor to not lose herself in the process and rather be surrounded by people she likes. Janhvi Kapoor also wished that there were people to tell her the same thing when she marked her Bollywood with Dhadak. She was quoted saying, "I asked her to be prepared as people are ready to shower you with hate. But not to forget herself in the process. I wish someone said this to me. I wish someone told me to try looking at the people who value you, like you because believing the bad is always easier." Janhvi also says that she and her sister at times question themselves giving all the social media talk that goes around. But she asked Khushi Kapoor 'Don’t lose yourself, don’t be jaded because you’ve been very honest.' Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in a deep plunging neckline outfit; sets internet on fire

Janhvi Kapoor talks about mother Sridevi

In the interview, Janhvi Kapoor spoke at length about her mother Sridevi and the comparisons that come along. She also spoke about how she asked her mother to not come on the sets of Dhadak and she did not want to take any help from her. It was because people used to say that she got her first film because of her star status and mother Sridevi. But now she regrets it as she knows that Sridevi really wanted to be on the sets with her.