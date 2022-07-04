Top Bollywood actress having trouble adjusting with in-laws; mama's boy husband unable to make things easier

Celebrity lives may look perfect on the outside but one cannot even imagine the reality that they have to go through. We are talking about one such couple who look deeply, madly in love with each other. They have had the perfect dreamy wedding where they looked truly made for each other and have been giving everyone couple goals since sometime now. However, all is not well in their paradise. Nope, it is not the miyaan and biwi who are having issues but it is the biwi having trouble adjusting with her in-laws. One of the top Bollywood actresses has been leading a stressful married life due to her husband's family. But her miseries do not end there. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh gets back at fans who find her recent pics ugly; says, 'Pls feel free to move on'

While she has been vocal about what is it that is exactly troubling her about her in-laws, the husband, who is a mama's boy, hasn't been able to make things easier. A source close to the couple tells us, "It is okay for men these days to take a neutral stand and not side with either the maa or the begum. But when there is so much of tension in the family and dynamics are disturbed, one has to intervene. But he has taken a backseat and let things be. He is not even trying. Which is something that has left her heartbroken. She married a man who cannot see or feel her pain and who cares least about easing any of it."

The fact that the husband is busy with work has just proved to be his escape where he gets an opportunity to not intervene. As for the issues that the actress is facing with the in-laws, it is from the smallest things that she does to the biggest life decisions that she has to take. From what she wears, to taunting her about her food choices, to interfering with her work decisions and to pestering her to start a family, the in-laws, who seemed to be in awe of the daughter-in-law earlier, now seem to be having an issue with everything she does.

They are also constantly complaining that she doesn't spend enough time with the family and tries nothing to bond with them. So much so, that they have even called her 'nak-chadi bahu'. Well, so there is definitely a lot more going on than what meets the eye. We only hope that the husband and wife are able to build an understanding and stand for each other to wade through these testing times in their married life.